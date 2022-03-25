Skip to content

New system at Boulder County Jail led to issues with arrest logs

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said a new system being implemented at the jail led to an error that caused inmate booking logs to not appear for most of March.

The Boulder County Jail typically releases a daily log of new inmates at the jail, as well as a listing of the entire inmate population.

But the sheriff’s office installed a new operating system on March 1, and new arrests had not been appearing since that time.

“The system we had in place for 17 years we replaced with a new system,” Boulder County Division Chief Curtis Johnson said. “That’s what’s causing the issues. We have been spending the last 24 days working out the bugs and glitches.”

Johnson said it appears they have turned a corner, and that arrests were starting to fill in. The sheriff’s office typically keeps arrest records online for 30 days at a time, so Johnson said there is a chance all of the arrests since the system went down will be back up online before that time period lapses.

“They’re working on it, its been up and down,” Johnson said. “One of the challenges is making sure all the right people are showing up on it.”

Johnson said the move to a new system has been in the works for quite some time.

“This has been a multi-year project to update the record and jail management systems at the office,” Johnson said. “The system we used to have was more than 15 years old, so it’s a technology upgrade that was long overdue.”

Johnson said it has come with a learning curve.

“Our employees have been using the same system for years, before getting trained and acclimated to something different, so it has taken a lot of time and energy to get people comfortable with it,” Johnson said. “We’re just happy to have a new system that is better than the old one, but with any upgrade, there are going to be some pieces we need to work out.

“Eventually I think it’ll provide us better data… Hopefully within another week or two well have a lot of the little challenges worked out.”

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

