Skip to content

Wana Brands continues C-suite shakeup with new CFO

Business

Wana Brands continues C-suite shakeup with new CFO

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Just weeks after Wana Brands hired a new chief operating officer, the Boulder-based cannabis edibles company has brought aboard a new chief finance officer.

Sandy Li joins Wana after a stint as vice president of finance at cannabis firm Parallel, a company that last year merged with special-acquisition company Ceres Acquisition Corp. (Wana/Courtesy photo)

Sandy Li joins Wana after a stint as vice president of finance at cannabis firm Parallel, a company that last year merged with special-acquisition company Ceres Acquisition Corp.

“I’m delighted to join Wana, a company that I have long admired for its trusted and innovative products, strategy entering new markets and commitment to racial justice within the cannabis industry,” Li said. “I look forward to working with [Wana CEO Nancy Whiteman] and the team to move Wana forward on its financial and  operational goals during this exciting time in Wana’s growth.”

Wana’s trajectory reached an inflection point last year when it agreed in principle to a potential merger with cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED, Nasdaq: CGC) for $297.5 million in cash and other considerations.

The agreement gives Canopy call options to buy each of Wana’s three entities — Mountain High Products LLC, Wana Wellness LLC and The Cima Group LLC — for 15% of their fair market values at the time the option is exercised. The deal is contingent on the U.S. government legalizing cannabis at the federal level.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...
  2. Contact The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. You want to work with an...
  3. Is Your Bank A Problem Solver?

    Is your bank a problem solver? Banking can be simple. But sometimes it takes a personal approach. At High Plains...
  4. Want To Save Money On Beer And Wine?

    If you want to save money on beer and wine, head to Twin Peaks Liquor in Longmont! They’re your local...
  5. Artisan Stone Signage

    Artisan stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Proudly announce your company, address, or family name with...