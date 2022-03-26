NCAR Fire: Resources for evacuees

About 19,000 people have been told to evacuate as the NCAR Fire burns south of Boulder.

Here are some resources for them:

Overnight shelter for evacuees at East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive. Household pets are welcome. A Mental Health Partners counselor is on scene to offer emotional support.

Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, is accepting large animals from the evacuation area.

Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 2323 55th St., can take small pets and companion animals. Free pet food and supplies for evacuees also is available there.

Via will provide bus service to the evacuation point to anyone who needs it. Call Lisa Blitzer at 303-725-4160 to request help.

Boulder County Public Information Call Center, 303-413-7730, will take calls until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.

Colorado State Mental Health Crisis Line, 844-493-8255.

Are we missing a resource? Email newsroom@dailycamera.com for inclusion.