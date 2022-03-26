Skip to content

NCAR Fire: Resources for evacuees

About 19,000 people have been told to evacuate as the NCAR Fire burns south of Boulder.

Here are some resources for them:

  • Overnight shelter for evacuees at East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Drive. Household pets are welcome. A Mental Health Partners counselor is on scene to offer emotional support.
  • Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont, is accepting large animals from the evacuation area.
  • Humane Society of Boulder Valley, 2323 55th St., can take small pets and companion animals. Free pet food and supplies for evacuees also is available there.
  • Via will provide bus service to the evacuation point to anyone who needs it. Call Lisa Blitzer at 303-725-4160 to request help.
  • Boulder County Public Information Call Center, 303-413-7730, will take calls until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 26, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 27.
  • Colorado State Mental Health Crisis Line, 844-493-8255.

Are we missing a resource? Email newsroom@dailycamera.com for inclusion.

