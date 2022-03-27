NCAR Fire: 189-acre blaze about 35% contained Sunday afternoon

Officials said Sunday afternoon that the NCAR Fire is approximately 35% contained, but crews are still waiting to lift any more evacuation orders.

Officials said a multi-mission aircraft put the fire at 189 acres at about 10:20 a.m. Sunday after initial estimates had the size at about 200 acres earlier in the morning. At a 4 p.m. press conference, officials said the size of the fire had not grown.

“Today was a good day,” incident commander Mike Smith with Boulder Fire-Rescue said. He noted that the forecast northwest winds never arrived and crews were able to establish lines on the east and south side of the fire.

Smith noted that while there still were no reports of injuries or damaged structures, officials still were working on determining whether any other evacuation orders could be lifted.

“We are working to get the public back in their homes as quickly as possible,” he said, but there is no time estimate for when that will happen.

Smith said residents will likely see smoke for the next week, but said crews have largely stopped forward progress on the NCAR Fire and have good lines protecting structures.

“I feel very good about the containment portion of this,” he said.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn said the reduced evacuation area includes 1,629 people in 699 housing units and 836 buildings.

The latest evacuation map came out after 11 p.m. Saturday, prompting officials to release a statement apologizing for the delay in information.

“We know that many were frustrated last night by the timing of the reduced evacuation area map,” the statement read. “We were faced with a variety of challenges most of which were related to determining how large to make the overnight evacuation area.”

In some cases, the map had to be redrawn because even if a home was in the allowable area, there was no way for residents to get there safely. Washburn reiterated Sunday that even if a home is in the clear, if the roads to access the address are closed then residents should wait to return until those roads reopen.

Washburn confirmed the shelter would remain open as long as evacuation orders were in place at the 4 p.m. press conference.

The University of Colorado Boulder also announced in a tweet that classes and other campus operations would proceed as planned on Monday.

Campus operations and classes will be held as planned on Monday, March 28. Students, faculty and staff displaced by the fire should contact their instructors or supervisors to discuss accommodations. More resources can also be found here: https://t.co/kmdKqumcIF — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) March 27, 2022

The city also released an online statement explaining why some residents who were outside the fire area got emergency alerts to evacuate the fire after getting complaints about that issue.

The NCAR Fire was the city’s first opportunity to use two different notification systems, the Everbridge system that sends calls to landlines, and Wireless Emergency Alerts that pushes alerts to cellphones configured to accept them.

The statement noted the benefit of the latter system is that its alerts can reach individuals who have not opted in to the Everbridge system, “which likely includes some of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

But, the downside is that these alerts are much harder to precisely target the message to specific residents because it uses cellular towers to send the alerts to cellphones in the area.

“We have received several complaints that individuals well outside of the evacuation zone, including in neighboring communities, received these,” the statement continued. “This spill over is a well-known issue and currently is hard to avoid.”

Dispatchers and incident commanders will continue to work together to evaluate each situation where an alert might be required and to determine whether to use Everbridge, the newer Wireless Emergency Alerts or both to get as many people as possible out of harm’s way while minimizing confusion and potentially clogging evacuation routes.

Weather cooperating

Sunday’s firefighting plans include continued work with retardant from two fixed-wing air tankers and a helicopter. Smith said choppers are having to fly to Ralston Reservoir in Jefferson County because nearby reservoirs are still frozen over.

Smith said helicopters also cannot fly over public roads with external cargo, and so using Boulder Reservoir would require road closures in the area.

About 110 firefighters also will be focused on reinforcing fire lines to make sure it doesn’t move toward Boulder or Eldorado Springs.

“We hope to try to corral the fire into rocks and snow,” Smith said.

He said the winds today are nothing like during the Marshall Fire and that this fire has been burning at low intensity, and that if the calm weather holds, officials expect to be in a good place by tomorrow.

There have been no structures lost, and no injuries or missing people.

Officials said the fire started at about 2 p.m. Saturday, with winds at that time in the area at about 15 to 25 mph out of the northwest.

While crews work to contain the fire, Open Space and Mountain Parks trails from Chautauqua south to Eldorado Springs remain closed. Smith said he had not heard of any major damage to trails.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was on or near the trails south of NCAR around the time the fire started and may have seen anything to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.

Smith said they do believe the fire started in Bear Canyon in the northwest section of the burn area.