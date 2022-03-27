The Marshall Fire is still impacting small businesses in Superior and Louisville

Louisville restaurateur Emilio Perna was looking forward to a very profitable New Year’s Eve. His restaurant, Parma Trattoria, had 300 reservations from local customers eager to celebrate the start of 2022.

Perna planned to spend Dec. 30 making final preparations for his big day. About 11 a.m., he stepped outside his restaurant, at 1132 W. Dillon Road, and smelled “a little bit of smoke” and heard the sirens of fire engines in the distance. It didn’t seem close, so he went back inside. By noon, his staff members were asking him to evacuate the restaurant. The Marshall Fire had arrived at the Village Shops at Colony Square shopping center.

“The entire restaurant was surrounded by a black cloud of smoke driven by the wind,” he recalled. “It was a nightmare. Ashes were going in your eyes. You couldn’t see in front of your face. The way the fire spread and the destruction was unthinkable.”

The devastation wrought by the Marshall Fire became national news. About 1,080 homes burned in Superior and Louisville. Boulder County, Louisville and Superior jointly released a list of seven businesses that were completely destroyed and 28 that suffered damage. Destroyed businesses included Element Boulder Hotel and Tesla in Superior, and Subway and Royalty Nails in Louisville. Damaged businesses included La Quinta Inn & Suites and The Rotary restaurant in Louisville, and Target and Chuck E. Cheese in Superior.

A recent survey of 201 businesses in the fire area by the Northwest Chamber Alliance found that 23% were not yet fully open for business.

“Every single person in Superior, every single business, was impacted by the fire,” said Deana Miller, executive director of the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

The impact has been especially hard on small businesses. Like residents who lost their homes, most businesses are relying on insurance to cover their losses. Some business owners are encountering problems in that area.

Miller recalled a Superior diner that was closed for three weeks waiting for damaged equipment to be replaced, losing roughly $40,000 in income. That new equipment cost $8,000, but the owner’s insurance deductible was $10,000, so the owner had to pay out of pocket.

Parma was closed for 10 days, Perna said. His losses piled up, and he had to throw away $50,000 in spoiled food. He continued to pay his employees, even though he was closed.

“My employees have been with me for quite a while, and it’s not their fault there was a fire. Their livelihood is this business, just like mine,” he said. “We have a good team, and I wanted to be sure they didn’t miss any paychecks, even if we had to advance the money before we get our insurance.”

Perna also had to replace equipment and clean the interior and exterior of his restaurant. He’s spent about $100,000 so far. He expects his insurance to cover those costs, but he hasn’t been paid yet.

Wayne Shelnutt, owner of Wayne’s Smoke Shack, is in an even tougher situation. His barbecue restaurant in Superior remains closed. The house he was renting in Superior was completely destroyed, along with his Jeep. He’s already received insurance payments for the house and car. He’s gotten a partial payment for his business losses, but his insurance company told him that large claims like his normally take 24 months to completely settle.

“I feel that I have good insurance, and I feel that will get everything I’m owed, but as anyone who has gone through insurance claims knows, you have to stand up for yourself and essentially fight your way through this or they try to get out of paying you,” he said.

“The insurance company has deemed that everything in my restaurant needs to be completely thrown out and replaced, yet they’re fighting me on the cooking equipment, which is what my restaurant is based around. They just want to clean it when it’s damaged beyond repair,” he said.

He’s looking forward to an inspection by the Boulder County Public Health Department, because he expects that agency will require that all his equipment be replaced.

Even businesses that weren’t directly damaged by the Marshall Fire are feeling its impact. The burned homes represent about 8% of the populations of Louisville and Superior. Many of those families have had to move temporarily out of the area. Because people tend to dine and shop close to where they live, that forced migration has had a real impact on the area’s business community.

According to the Northwest Chamber Alliance survey, 38% of businesses have experienced a reduction in customer demand since reopening. That was Perna’s experience.

“We had the worst January we’ve had in seven years. The fire was worse than COVID,” he said. “January to February was a very dark period. I had to let a few people go, schedule less people.”

“I’ve spoken with a lot of my friends that own businesses in the area, and with the upheaval of people having to move because they’ve lost their homes, all of the businesses in the local area close to the fire are down 30 to 50% in revenue just since the fire,” Shelnutt said. “The business community over here is struggling mightily.”

State and federal support

Businesses that were damaged or destroyed by the fire are eligible for loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration. That eligibility came after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on the day of the Marshall Fire, with President Joe Biden’s subsequent declaration of a federal disaster.

While the March 2 deadline to apply has passed, eligible companies can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, equipment, inventory and other business assets. To date, the SBA has approved nearly $5.45 million for 30 businesses, Kara Powell, the governor’s deputy press secretary, wrote in an emailed statement. But Miller said taking on a lot of debt simply doesn’t appeal to many small businesses, despite the SBA loans’ very low interest rates.

“These small businesses don’t want to take out a loan if they don’t know if they will be in business next year or in two years,” Miller said.

Shelnutt looked into federal assistance, but ultimately decided the available options didn’t work for him.

“As of right now, I’ve been operating a debt-free business, so my goal is not to take out a bunch of loans,” Shelnutt said. “We already got kicked. We’re already down. We’re already not open. I understand the SBA is giving out attractive (loan) rates, but it’s still debt that has to be fully repaid plus interest. So at this point, we’re going to try to work with what we get as the insurance settlement.”

Construction of replacement homes may not begin for two years, Miller said, which means many displaced families will not return to local stores or restaurants for years, if ever.

“This is a really long-term problem,” she said.

Community Support

That long-term problem — and the sheer magnitude of the disaster — has prompted tens of thousands of donations to charitable fundraisers to benefit fire victims, with donations coming from around the world. As of March 10, the Community Foundation Boulder County had raised more than $36 million from more than 74,000 donors.

The money is intended for immediate and long-term support. So far, the Community Foundation has distributed almost $8.2 million for immediate relief, about 23% of the funds raised. Grants are designed to address a wide range of needs — people whose homes were damaged or destroyed, renters or homeowners who were displaced due to smoke or ash contamination, and people whose jobs were impacted. Small businesses that were destroyed or damaged, including home businesses, can qualify for a payment up to $2,500.

So far, $122,500 has been distributed to 50 small businesses, including home-based businesses, Jodie Carroll, Boulder County Public Information Officer, wrote in an emailed statement. That means small businesses have received about 1.5% of the Community Foundation aid money. Boulder County Housing and Human Services is distributing relief funds on behalf of both the Community Foundation and Elevations Credit Union.

Small businesses need more financial support, Superior Chamber’s Miller said. She said her organization is considering starting its own foundation to raise money specifically to help local companies. Establishing an “Adopt a Business” fund would give people who want to specifically support local businesses a way to funnel money to small companies in need, she said.

While the financial support they’ve received thus far may be disappointing, local businesses reported getting lots of emotional support from their customers.

“Because we’ve been here for 10 years, we have really great support from the community,” Perna said. “My phone was going off during the fire like crazy because everybody wanted to make sure we were OK.”

When customers learned that Shelnutt’s house had also been destroyed — including his daughter’s Christmas gifts — some dropped off replacement presents.

My wife and I “have had no ‘normal’ for the last three months,” he said. “It’s been very taxing on us mentally and emotionally, but thankfully, we have such an amazing support group of our family and friends that have been here for us. That has just helped us bounce back much quicker than we had expected with everything that has taken place and how traumatic of an experience this has been.”