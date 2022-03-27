University of Colorado Boulder: Recent studies shows Facebook data can help forecast COVID-19 surges

Predicting where and when a coronavirus case surge might occur is tricky.

Most commonly used data only captures outbreaks after they’ve already happened, but two studies from the University of Colorado Boulder aimed to change that. CU researchers used a new method — artificial intelligence — to track the data. This method gave them the ability to forecast the spread before it happened.

“The reason that matters is we can better plan,” said Morteza Karimzadeh, a geospatial data scientist and assistant professor of geography at CU Boulder. “We can be able to project spikes, or maybe we can tighten the masking rules and try to prevent this from happening, or we can be prepared.”

Karimzadeh and other CU Boulder researchers published a paper last year and another early this year that examined COVID-19 spread. The first study used cell phonedata and Facebook data to track the geographic spread of the virus.

“The idea was, ‘Can we better model the geographic spread?’” Karimzadeh said. “If you see cases in Denver County and Broomfield County or Larimer County, you can expect that cases in Boulder County would increase, too.”

Cellphone or Facebook data is collected when people give an app like a weather app or messenger app permission to begin collecting their information. Information can also be collected when someone posts on Facebook or shares their geographic location.

Both cellphone and Facebook data helped researchers get a sense of how much people travel from county to county and to what degree people in different counties are friends on social media.

To Karimzadeh’s surprise, the Facebook data was more helpful to track movement than cellphone data, he said.

“We don’t exactly know why this was the case, but my guess is we behave differently perhaps around our friends,” he said. “We may move between Larimer County and Boulder County, but we may go to work, mask up or social distance. If you have friends and you party with them, you perhaps are not as careful, and maybe that is a better metric.”

The CU Boulder researchers divided the Facebook data into two major categories: Friendship data, which showed them which proportion of users between Boulder County and Larimer County are friends on the site, and then the users who share their location either by explicitly declaring it or by using the Facebook app.

“Through that, we know what proportion of residents are leaving their home and how far they are going,” Karimzadeh said. “That metric tells us whether people are hunkering down or going out. This was important early on in the pandemic because we all stopped doing that, but what is still important, is that friendship. That is telling us how connected the social fabric is, and through that, what the likelihood is of transmission.”

The most recent study, published in January, was a progression of the first study and concluded the short-term forecasting method, which uses data from Facebook, significantly outperforms conventional models for projecting trends at the county level.

Many conventional COVID-19 forecasting models are completed by taking the latest numbers of infected and susceptible populations, which are based on weekly reports of infections, hospitalizations deaths and vaccinations. These numbers are then plugged into a mathematical model, which allows researchers to predict what happens next. No other researchers are using Facebook data or artificial intelligence like CU Boulder is, Karimzadeh said.

“The main focus in these studies was to see if we can capture social temporal relationships and if they can help with predicting COVID,” said Behzad Vahedi, co-author of both studies and a Ph.D. student in the geography department at CU Boulder. “Our results are proof that we can capture COVID, and they do help with modeling.”

Vahedi said the next step is apply this same method to other models and see what else can be learned about movement and connections between counties. Tracking a virus like influenza might be next, he said.

“That’s definitely something we want to examine,” he said. “The thing with the flu and other viruses is we have more than 20 years of data, but it is not as comprehensive as COVID. I think there is potential in using Facebook to predict other viruses but there are no guarantees.”

What CU Boulder researchers do know is that using artificial intelligence to forecast future COVID-19 outbreaks is useful, Karimzadeh said. This is important because the virus is here to stay, he added.

“I think moving forward (we should) improve these artificial-based methods, so we are not caught off guard, and we are better prepared so we can hopefully forecast potential surges and not let it happen as much,” he said.