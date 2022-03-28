Skip to content

Business

Colorado Community College System, CU Boulder streamline transfer system

The Colorado Community College System, made up of 13 colleges with more than 35 locations across the state, is partnering with the University of Colorado Boulder to improve the process for associate of engineering science (AES) degree program students transferring from community colleges to the state’s flagship university.

“The agreement, signed in February, allows Colorado community college students who have earned an AES to transfer credits and complete their bachelor’s degree in civil or mechanical engineering at CU Boulder,” according to a news release from the system, which has similar programs in place at the Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State University.

“We are thrilled to have CU Boulder signing on as another transfer destination for our engineering students,” CCCS vice chancellor Landon Pirius said in the release. “Colorado is a hub for engineering companies, and we are focused on providing more education and training options to grow our state’s pipeline. Through this partnership, students have a clear path to an advanced degree while saving money along the way.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

