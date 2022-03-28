Skip to content

CU lacrosse nets pair of Pac-12 weekly honors after weekend sweep

Donnelly, Grozier recognized

The Colorado women’s lacrosse team was recognized by the Pac-12 Conference for its weekend sweep of Stanford and California on Monday, with a pair of Buffaloes players garnering league weekly honors for the second time this season.

Goalie Grace Donnelly won the Pac-12 defensive player of the week, while Sadie Grozier scored the offensive player of the week.

Donnelly, a junior from Newtown Square, Pa., helped CU to the pair of victories last week over the Cardinal and Golden Bears. She made nine saves in the upset against the Cardinal, then recorded 14 saves against Cal. For the week, she recorded a .469 saves percentage.

Grozier recorded eight goals and one assist in two games for Colorado. The fifth-year senior recorded two goals against Stanford and was 1-1 on free-position attempts. In the win against Cal, Grozier matched her career-high in goals and points. She scored six goals for the third time this season, the fourth time in her career, and added an assist to lead all point scorers with seven points. Grozier’s first three goals came in the first quarter, putting the Buffs up 5-2.

CU has six weekly player honors so far this season.

