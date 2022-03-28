NCAR Fire: Winds a concern as fire size holds steady

The NCAR Fire remains at 35% containment, and officials said crews will have to deal with some winds today before more favorable weather moves in.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Marya Washburn confirmed the fire had not grown much since Sunday, reaching roughly 190 acres.

Incident Commander Brian Oliver said that the biggest obstacle for firefighters has been the rough and steep terrain on the west side of the burn area.

“Hard to get (engines) and hose in there,” Oliver said.

He also said officials are a bit concerned about winds today ahead of rain and snow forecast for Tuesday, but said crews would be pushing farther into the burn area to keep embers from blowing outside the burn area.

“Wind always is a concern, but I’m confident our fire lines will hold,” he said.

If firefighters can hold those lines through today’s winds, Oliver said he expected containment numbers to jump “rapidly” as moisture is expected to hit the area Tuesday.

While no homes are threatened, Washburn reiterated that Eldorado Canyon State Park and area hiking trails are still closed. She urged community members looking to hike to choose trails in a different area to allow firefighters to focus on fighting the fire instead of worrying about community safety.

Officials said the fire started at about 2 p.m. Saturday in Bear Canyon.

At its largest, the evacuation area included 19,000 people and 8,000 homes before it was reduced Saturday night and then lifted on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to take advantage of higher humidity levels and calmer winds overnight and into Sunday to stop forward progress on the fire, as containment jumped to 21% Sunday morning and then to 35% by Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was on or near the trails south of NCAR around the time the fire started and may have seen anything to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.