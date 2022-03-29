NCAR Fire: Blaze 80% contained as wet weather moves in

Boulder County fire officials said Tuesday crews have reached 80% containment on the NCAR Fire as drizzle started to fall on the burn scar.

At a news conference Tuesday, Incident Commander Brian Oliver said about 70 firefighters were fighting the 190-acre fire by attacking hot spots: digging them up to expose them to the cold, damp air.

Tuesday’s wet weather forecast should help with firefighting efforts, but Oliver said his biggest concern is firefighter safety. While rain and snow help put out the fire, it creates hazardous conditions for crews working in steep terrain. If the weather gets bad enough, officials may pull crews back and focus on patrolling the fire lines.

Oliver said the fire lines held up overnight.

“We were getting some good gusts, but everything did hold,” he said.

The fire was jumped from 21% containment Sunday morning to 35% containment that afternoon. By Monday afternoon, crews had reached 68% containment.

Officials said the fire started about 2 p.m. Saturday in Bear Canyon.

At its largest, the evacuation area included an estimated 19,000 people and 8,000 homes before it was reduced Saturday night and then lifted on Sunday afternoon. Exact numbers were not available Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who was on or near the trails south of NCAR around the time the fire started and may have seen anything to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.