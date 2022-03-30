Skip to content

CU Buffs’ Kennedy Taylor to transfer

Kennedy Taylor is interviewed during media day for University of Colorado Boulder’s women’s basketball on October 19, 2021. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado women’s basketball freshman Kennedy Taylor has put her name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor, a 6-foot-3 forward from Shawnee Mission, Kan., played just 19 minutes this season as a true freshman, scoring two points and pulling down two rebounds.

CU has had six players enter the transfer portal, including five since the end of the season. That group includes seniors Sila Finau and Peanut Tuitele, who were full-time starters this season, helping the Buffaloes (22-9) reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. Both have an additional year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will use that elsewhere.

Taylor and the others are seeking more opportunities to play than they had with the Buffs. Sophomore wing Kylee Blacksten and walk-on redshirt freshman guard Sophie Gerber are also in the portal. Guard Allysa Lafontaine left the Buffs in the fall and has since transferred to UTEP.

CU currently has seven scholarship players projected to return. In addition, four true freshmen signed in November and are planning to arrive in the summer.

The maximum number of scholarships allowed by the NCAA for women’s basketball is 15, and the Buffs now have four open spots.

