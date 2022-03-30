Dining Buzz: Misaki reopens after Marshall Fire wrath, Ash’Kara serves up Seder, Easter fare

Having temporarily shuttered for two months due to damage from the Marshall Fire, Misaki, in the Superior Marketplace development, has bounced back and is now reopen.

A purveyor of outstanding sushi and Japanese fare, Misaki, 402 Marshall Road, is open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday (closed on Mondays), and continues to offer a variety of intriguing adult beverages, as well as a selection of classic and new-school courses.

These include such favorites as mixed sashimi chirashi, karaage (Japanese fried chicken) and a selection of ramen bowls ranging from the classic pork tonkotsu to a vegetarian option.

Venezuelan sticky buns

Precision Pours, another resilient Louisville business, not only endured the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coffee house was spared by the Marshall Fire, as it sits just up the street from hundreds of homes that were destroyed.

Under the ownership of local small-business champions, Brice Young and Amy Newman, this diminutive venue, 1030 East South Boulder Road, punches above its weight with top-notch coffee and house-made baked goods.

Coffee is available from a variety of well-regarded purveyors, including Longmont’s Traction Coffee Roasters. A recent addition to the baked goods menu includes the Venezuelan golfeados, a type of sticky bun. Precision Pours’ interpretation of the sweetbread brings in a bit of French influence, making for a pastry that spotlights white cheese and cinnamon brown sugar. It’s a menu staple, available everyday, along with another Precision Pours specialty, traditional morning buns.

Refreshing spring cocktails

Longmont’s La Vita Bella, 471 Main St., has introduced a new spring cocktail menu to accompany some of its menu choices, such as a Wagyu flank Stroganoff.

These beverages include a host of new mule-style cocktails for $12 apiece. Each builds on a base of ginger beer, lime juice and house-made ginger syrup, augmented by such spirits as vodka, Irish whiskey and a combination of mezcal and tequila. Other cocktails include the Sophisticated Lady, mixed with gin, triple sec, lemon juice and orange blossom water as well as the Strawberry Fields, featuring tequila and fresh strawberry.

Easter, Seder feasts

Ash’Kara Boulder, 1043 Pearl St., is offering a special take-home Passover offering. This meal, available for pick-up on April 15-16, costs $100 for two people or $190 for four.

The package includes starters such as sweet potato hummus with vegetable crudités, harissa deviled eggs, roasted summer squash with burnt-citrus glaze and charoset that’s made up of candied walnuts, pomegranate molasses and organic apples. Main dishes include a slow-braised local short-rib brisket with porcini demi-glace and spiced salmon with ras el hanout. Rounding out the meal is a Meyer lemon exotic fruit salad with orange-blossom syrup, tahini and berries.

A vegetarian version is also available and it features smoked-harissa tofu and wood-roasted portobello mushrooms. Add-ons include a dozen potato latkes with horseradish-chive labneh and ginger applesauce for $21 and chocolate-dipped matzoh bark with dried fruits and sesame for $15.

Ordering is available at bit.ly/AshKaraSeder.

Ash’Kara is also launching brunch offerings starting on Easter (April 17), with such selections as cast-iron shakshuka consisting of local Amish eggs, fenugreek tomato sauce and shaved fennel.