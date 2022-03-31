Marshall Fire investigation likely to take ‘several more months’

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into December’s Marshall Fire in east Boulder County could take “several more months.”

The sheriff’s office sent out a release Thursday with the updated timeline.

“The sheriff’s office recognizes the importance of this investigation and the community’s desire to understand what happened, however, we believe a thorough investigation is always warranted,” the statement read. “Investigators have been working with experts from around the country to analyze the evidence and to identify the possible cause and origin of the fire. That work is ongoing and will take time.

“Unfortunately, the sheriff’s office cannot share specific information regarding an open investigation.”

The sheriff’s office did say it had reviewed nearly 200 tips, hundreds of videos and photos, 911 calls, executed multiple search warrants and interviewed hundreds of witnesses.

According to the release, following the investigation a report will be given to the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges are warranted.

“Once this is complete, we anticipate conducting a media briefing to discuss the investigation outcome, release pertinent photos and videos, and answer questions related to the investigation,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The sheriff’s office in late January said the investigative portion of its quest to find the cause of the Marshall Fire was “nearing completion” and that the evidence had been turned over to experts and labs for analysis.

Officials have been looking into powerlines, human activity and even a long-smoldering coal mine as possible causes.

The Marshall Fire started as a grass fire near Marshall Road and Colo. 93 on Dec. 30 before burning 6,000 acres and destroying more than 1,000 homes. One person has been confirmed dead, and another is missing and presumed dead.