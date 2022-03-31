Skip to content

No. 24 CU Buffs lacrosse preview: No. 25 Stanford

Buffs begin Bay Area swing with top-25 battle

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
No. 24 CU Buffs women’s lacrosse at No. 25 Stanford Cardinal

GAME TIME: Friday, 7 p.m. MT, Cagan Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Colorado 8-2, 3-2 Pac-12 Conference; Stanford 6-5, 4-1.

TOP PLAYERS: Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (30 goals, two assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (17 goals, 10 assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (20 goals, six assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (17 goals, six assists); A Sam McGee, Gr. (17 goals, three assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.437 save percentage, 11.93 goals-against average). Stanford — A Ashley Humphrey, R-Fr. (20 goals, 49 assists); A Allie Baiocco, Gr. (27 goals, 11 assists); M Annabel Frist, Fr. (29 goals, seven assists); M Ailish Kelly, So. (22 goals, one assist); G Kara Rahaim, Jr. (.462 save percentage; 11.93 goals-against average).

NOTES: After dropping their first two Pac-12 contests, the Buffs have won three in a row. That run includes a thrilling 17-16 win at home against then-No. 24 Stanford last week. Sam McGee (four goals, one assist) and Charlie Rudy (three goals, one assist) paced the Buffs in the win against the Cardinal. Stanford was led by four goals and six assists from Ashley Humphrey… Humphrey leads the nation in assists…CU is just 2-4 all-time at Stanford, but the Buffs had won two in a row at Stanford before losing there last year…With a minimum of seven games remaining in the season, CU coach Ann Elliott Whidden is closing in on win No. 100. The only head coach in program history, Elliott Whidden enters the Stanford game with a mark of 95-49…CU’s road trip continues on Sunday at Cal (2 p.m., Pac-12 Networks).

Author

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

