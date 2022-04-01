Skip to content

Boulder police investigating body found with…

Latest Headlines

Boulder police investigating body found with traumatic injuries

Boulder Police investigate the death of a person found on the 4800 Block of Pearl Street on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Boulder Police investigate the death of a person found on the 4800 Block of Pearl Street on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the 4800 block of Pearl Street early Friday morning.

Boulder Police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said an unresponsive person was found in the street about 6 a.m. by a passerby, and police responded to the scene and found the person dead.

Waugh said the body did have “traumatic injuries,” but no further information on the cause of death was available at this time.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release the person’s identity and conduct an investigation into the cause and manner of death.

Waugh said there is no immediate public threat and that there are no details on the person’s identity yet.

The investigation still is in the “very early, early” stage, she said.

Officials have Pearl Street between 47th and 49th streets while the investigation was ongoing, but reopened the road after 5 p.m.

There was also a separate area taped off east of 49th Street that police said was related to the investigation.

Waugh said drones were being deployed at the scene, and evidence markers could be seen placed along Pearl Street.

Anyone who was in the area this morning or who has information about the incident is asked to call Boulder police Detective Ashly Flynn at 303-441-1850 or Detective Scott Byars at 303-441-1970 in reference to case No. 22-02957.

This is a developing story.

Boulder police investigate the death of a person found in the 4800 block of Pearl Street on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  2. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...
  4. Contact The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. You want to work with an...
  5. Is Your Bank A Problem Solver?

    Is your bank a problem solver? Banking can be simple. But sometimes it takes a personal approach. At High Plains...