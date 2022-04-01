CU Buffs’ Mya Hollingshed named honorable mention All-America

Mya Hollingshed has joined some elite company in Colorado women’s basketball history.

On Friday, Hollingshed received honorable mention for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America team for the second consecutive season.

A fifth-year senior, Hollingshed is just third player in CU history to receive All-America recognition in multiple seasons, joining Shelley Sheetz (1993-95) and Jackie McFarland (2007-08). Hollingshed is one of only nine CU players to receive All-America recognition.

“What an honor for Mya to achieve All-America status for the second year in a row,” CU head coach JR Payne said. “I am so proud of all the hard work and effort that Mya poured into her time at Colorado. To leave CU as a college graduate and two-time All-American is very special.”

Hollingshed and Sheetz are the only players in CU history to received All-America recognition from the WBCA.

This season, Hollingshed averaged 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds and was the only player in the Pac-12 to lead her team in scoring, rebounding and 3-pointers. She was first-team All-Pac-12 the past two seasons.

A forward from Houston, Hollingshed helped to lead the Buffs (22-9) to the NCAA Tournament this season for the first time since 2013. She had nine double-doubles this season and 25 for her career.