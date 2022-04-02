Boulder County Youth Corps extends summer job application deadline

Boulder County Youth Corps is extending its summer job application deadline to next week.

Applicants will have until 11:59 p.m. April 8 to turn in their application, according to a county news release.

Applicants must be Boulder County residents who are 14 to 17, as of the first day of work, which is June 13. Corpsmembers will start at $12.56 an hour.

The county is also seeking adults to serve as team leaders. Assistant team leaders must be 18 or older and will start at $17.70 an hour. Team leaders must be 21 or older and will start at $19.70 an hour, according to the release.

The release said youth corps teams will work 30 hours per week, Monday through Thursday, from June 13 to Aug. 3 on a variety of conservation and stewardship projects including trail construction and maintenance, historic preservation, forest thinning, construction and repair of fencing, landscaping and removal of noxious weeds.

Boulder County Youth Corps program staff said they’re excited to return to the field this season. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were canceled. Boulder County Public Health pandemic guidelines will be followed as they develop to ensure the safety of all participants, the release said.

For more information and to apply, visit bouldercounty.org/youthcorps.