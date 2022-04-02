Skip to content

No. 24 CU lacrosse falls at No. 25 Stanford

SportsCollege Sports

No. 24 CU lacrosse falls at No. 25 Stanford

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

In a matchup of nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse teams, the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes lost to the No. 25 Stanford Cardinal, 16-9, on Friday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

For Colorado, Sadie Grozier, Charlie Rudy and Kasey Braun each tallied two goals.

Stanford was led by Ali Baiocco’s seven goals on 10 shots. The Cardinal outshot Colorado (46-30), with 33 shots on goal. The Buffaloes’ Grace Donnelly recorded 17 saves.

“In the beginning of the game, (Donnelly) did a great job keeping us in (it), making some big saves,” Whidden said on the broadcast. “It came down to giving (Stanford) too many chances.”

Stanford opened up their lead in the second quarter, scoring three straight goals to take a 9-4 lead at halftime. The Cardinal held Colorado scoreless for the last 8:20 of the first half.

“We beat ourselves tonight in that first half,” Whidden said. “You cannot do that against a good team. We have to do a better job executing and playing clean lacrosse. We struggled on the draws and in transition and that hurt us in the end.”

The Buffaloes fall to 8-3 (3-3 Pac-12), while Stanford improved to 7-5 (5-1 Pac-12).

The Buffaloes end their two-game road trip at California on Sunday (2 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Mountain).

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  2. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...
  4. Contact The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. You want to work with an...
  5. Is Your Bank A Problem Solver?

    Is your bank a problem solver? Banking can be simple. But sometimes it takes a personal approach. At High Plains...