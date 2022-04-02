No. 24 CU lacrosse falls at No. 25 Stanford

In a matchup of nationally-ranked women’s lacrosse teams, the No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes lost to the No. 25 Stanford Cardinal, 16-9, on Friday at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium in Stanford, Calif.

For Colorado, Sadie Grozier, Charlie Rudy and Kasey Braun each tallied two goals.

Stanford was led by Ali Baiocco’s seven goals on 10 shots. The Cardinal outshot Colorado (46-30), with 33 shots on goal. The Buffaloes’ Grace Donnelly recorded 17 saves.

“In the beginning of the game, (Donnelly) did a great job keeping us in (it), making some big saves,” Whidden said on the broadcast. “It came down to giving (Stanford) too many chances.”

Stanford opened up their lead in the second quarter, scoring three straight goals to take a 9-4 lead at halftime. The Cardinal held Colorado scoreless for the last 8:20 of the first half.

“We beat ourselves tonight in that first half,” Whidden said. “You cannot do that against a good team. We have to do a better job executing and playing clean lacrosse. We struggled on the draws and in transition and that hurt us in the end.”

The Buffaloes fall to 8-3 (3-3 Pac-12), while Stanford improved to 7-5 (5-1 Pac-12).

The Buffaloes end their two-game road trip at California on Sunday (2 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Mountain).