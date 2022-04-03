Skip to content

Annual wildlife trail closures begin in Boulder County 

In January, the City of Boulder’s Open Space & Mountain Parks division announced several seasonal closures of designated outdoor areas in order to protect various wildlife species.

Those closures from OSMP began Friday, with Caribou Ranch off-limits to hikers until July 1, and the western section of Lagerman Trail will be closed until Sept. 1.

These locations are home to many nesting birds and groups of elk. As these birds become migratory in the spring and the elk prepare for their calving season, seasonal closures ensure that the animals stay safe during those periods.

Additionally, near the west side of Lagerman Reservoir in Longmont, a pair of ospreys nest on top of a large pole each year. The closure there will protect these birds while they are in nesting season.

The east face of the climbing formation known as Der Zerkle will be closed until Sept. 1 in an effort to reduce the chance of people introducing White-Nose Syndrome to bats. A buffer surrounding Mallory Cave, the climbing routes on the east face of The Hand, the standard route on the Finger Flatiron, and all of Shark’s Fin will be closed until Oct. 1.

Humans can spread deadly fungus from one bat hibernaculum to another by accidentally carrying the fungus on their shoes, clothing, or gear, which is why the areas will be closed. The City of Boulder is separately implementing these specific closures, and more information can be found at bit.ly/3LzdRsb.

All designated trails around these closures will remain open. To view an interactive map showing current seasonal closures, visit bit.ly/36Gy7tr.

Meghan Macpherson

