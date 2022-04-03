Skip to content

No. 24 CU lacrosse rolls past California

SportsCollege Sports

No. 24 CU lacrosse rolls past California

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes lacrosse team took care of business against the California Golden Bears 17-9, Sunday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Colorado moved to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 Conference. California fell to 1-12 and 1-6 in league play.

“We had a lot of players step up for us and I am proud of them for that,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “This was a win we needed to get, and I am proud of the way our team came out and played.”

Sam McGee scored a career-high five goals for the Buffaloes. Senior Charlie Rudy had a season-high six points on the day, notching three goals to go along with a season-best three assists.

“Today we came out strong, committed to the little things we talked about in our scout (session) and found success,” Whidden said.

The Buffs are on bye this week before returning to Kittredge Field on Friday, April 15, for a match against USC.

Author

BuffZone.com

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Sports

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  2. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...
  4. Contact The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. You want to work with an...
  5. Is Your Bank A Problem Solver?

    Is your bank a problem solver? Banking can be simple. But sometimes it takes a personal approach. At High Plains...