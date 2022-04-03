No. 24 CU lacrosse rolls past California

The No. 24 Colorado Buffaloes lacrosse team took care of business against the California Golden Bears 17-9, Sunday at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.

Colorado moved to 9-3 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 Conference. California fell to 1-12 and 1-6 in league play.

“We had a lot of players step up for us and I am proud of them for that,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden said. “This was a win we needed to get, and I am proud of the way our team came out and played.”

Sam McGee scored a career-high five goals for the Buffaloes. Senior Charlie Rudy had a season-high six points on the day, notching three goals to go along with a season-best three assists.

“Today we came out strong, committed to the little things we talked about in our scout (session) and found success,” Whidden said.

The Buffs are on bye this week before returning to Kittredge Field on Friday, April 15, for a match against USC.