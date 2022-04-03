Rescuers assist injured climber Saturday afternoon in Eldorado Canyon State Park

Members of Boulder County rescue groups assisted a climber who was injured Saturday at Eldorado Canyon State Park.

About 12:53 p.m. Saturday the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a climber who had fallen while climbing in the area of the Rosy Toit route on the Red Garden Wall, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Rescuers from Eldorado State Park, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Fire Protection District hiked into the area and found the patient, who was on the ground, the release said.

The 29-year-old climber, who is from Fort Collins, was stabilized and carried downhill to an ambulance. The climber was then transported to a Boulder-area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The rescue took approximately one hour, the release said. Assisting agencies included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Eldorado State Park, Mountain View Fire Protection District and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.