 Skip to content

Affidavit: Suspect and victim in Boulder…

Monday, April 4th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Affidavit: Suspect and victim in Boulder vehicular homicide case were living together in car

Boulder police investigate the death of a person found on the 4800 Block of Pearl Street on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Boulder police investigate the death of a person found on the 4800 Block of Pearl Street on Friday, April 1, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The driver accused of vehicular homicide on Friday was reportedly living with the victim in the same car that police said was involved in the deadly crash.

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at 5:54 a.m. Friday after a person was found in a parking lot.

The person, who has not yet been publicly identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, was declared dead at the scene with significant injuries to their legs and head.

But while the person was not publicly identified and their name was redacted from documents, the affidavit did indicate that police were familiar with the person from previous calls.

According to the affidavit, blood and other physical evidence was found in several parking stalls and a curb and planter next to those spots.

Police in the area then found a black Saturn sedan registered to the victim about a block away from the crime scene with heavy front-end damage and two flat passenger-side tires. The car also had traces of blood and hair along the passenger side.

Police found the victim’s cellphone and camping citations naming both Moody and the victim buried in a dirt mound next to the vehicle. Police said the Moody and the victim had reportedly been living together in the car and had been seen together by Boulder and Broomfield police several times in the weeks leading up to Friday.

According to the affidavit, footage from a security camera in the area showed a black sedan traveling east on Pearl Street at 10:35 p.m. Thursday when the passenger side of the vehicle appears to strike an object, causing the front of the vehicle to raise up shortly before the rear of the vehicle does the same. Detectives said it was noticeable because of the taillights changing orientation, and that the car then appears to level out as sparks can be seen.

Detectives applied for a warrant for Moody’s cell phone data, and detectives said call data places the phone in the 4800 block of Pearl Street two minutes before the time the vehicle is seen hitting something on the security footage.

Using that cell phone data, Moody was located at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless on Friday evening. An undercover officer talked to Moody, who said a friend of his had left for California and that he was now alone.

Moody was then taken into custody. He had not spoken to detectives at the time the affidavit was written.

Moody is being held at the Boulder County Jail on $20,000 bond with a $2,000 cash option over the objection of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, which asked for a $50,000 bond in light of the charges and the flight risk prosecutors believe Moody poses.

Moody is set for a formal filing of charges Tuesday. His booking photo has not yet been released by the Boulder County Jail.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  2. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  3. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...
  4. Contact The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. You want to work with an...
  5. Is Your Bank A Problem Solver?

    Is your bank a problem solver? Banking can be simple. But sometimes it takes a personal approach. At High Plains...