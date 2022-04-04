Affidavit: Suspect and victim in Boulder vehicular homicide case were living together in car

The driver accused of vehicular homicide on Friday was reportedly living with the victim in the same car that police said was involved in the deadly crash.

Alan Moody, 21, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death or injury.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 4800 block of Pearl Street at 5:54 a.m. Friday after a person was found in a parking lot.

The person, who has not yet been publicly identified by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office, was declared dead at the scene with significant injuries to their legs and head.

But while the person was not publicly identified and their name was redacted from documents, the affidavit did indicate that police were familiar with the person from previous calls.

According to the affidavit, blood and other physical evidence was found in several parking stalls and a curb and planter next to those spots.

Police in the area then found a black Saturn sedan registered to the victim about a block away from the crime scene with heavy front-end damage and two flat passenger-side tires. The car also had traces of blood and hair along the passenger side.

Police found the victim’s cellphone and camping citations naming both Moody and the victim buried in a dirt mound next to the vehicle. Police said the Moody and the victim had reportedly been living together in the car and had been seen together by Boulder and Broomfield police several times in the weeks leading up to Friday.

According to the affidavit, footage from a security camera in the area showed a black sedan traveling east on Pearl Street at 10:35 p.m. Thursday when the passenger side of the vehicle appears to strike an object, causing the front of the vehicle to raise up shortly before the rear of the vehicle does the same. Detectives said it was noticeable because of the taillights changing orientation, and that the car then appears to level out as sparks can be seen.

Detectives applied for a warrant for Moody’s cell phone data, and detectives said call data places the phone in the 4800 block of Pearl Street two minutes before the time the vehicle is seen hitting something on the security footage.

Using that cell phone data, Moody was located at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless on Friday evening. An undercover officer talked to Moody, who said a friend of his had left for California and that he was now alone.

Moody was then taken into custody. He had not spoken to detectives at the time the affidavit was written.

Moody is being held at the Boulder County Jail on $20,000 bond with a $2,000 cash option over the objection of the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, which asked for a $50,000 bond in light of the charges and the flight risk prosecutors believe Moody poses.

Moody is set for a formal filing of charges Tuesday. His booking photo has not yet been released by the Boulder County Jail.