BioMed Realty buys 1 million-square-foot Flatiron Park portfolio in Boulder

After about six months on the market, a portfolio in Boulder’s Flatiron Park business center has been purchased by BioMed Realty LLC.

The roughly 1,000,000-square-foot, 22-building campus sold by Crescent Real Estate LLC is home to a slew of technology companies. Apple is suspected to occupy as much as 240,000 square feet of space in the east Boulder park.

The sale has yet to be recorded with Boulder County, so no price was immediately available. However, several commercial real estate brokers familiar with the offering told BizWest last year that Crescent was seeking at least $600 million.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE: JLL) brokered the deal.

BioMed Realty is a Blackstone portfolio company that owns about 13.7 million square feet of commercial space throughout the country, according to a news release touting the Flatiron Park acquisition.

“With this significant investment in Boulder, we’re delighted to become a part of this innovation-based community,” Jon Bergschneider, president of West Coast markets at BioMed Realty, said in the release. “In addition to BioMed’s initial investment, BioMed anticipates investing an additional $200 million in redevelopment costs over time, which is expected to create nearly 400 new local construction jobs. Beyond being a preeminent regional tech and life sciences hub, Boulder is a thriving community that couples innovation with a profound respect for natural resources and sustainable practices. We look forward to joining and supporting the Boulder community by not only providing best-in-class workspaces for companies to continue their life-saving and inventive work, but also by creating strong, long-term relationships with local organizations working to maintain Boulder’s unique identity as a gem in the Rockies.”

