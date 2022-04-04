CU Boulder plans activities to mark National Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The University of Colorado Boulder has planned a series of events to mark National Sexual Assault Awareness month throughout April.

The university will host two panels to further the conversation. On April 5, there will be a panel discussion on “Comprehensive Sexual Assault Response,” which will include representatives from the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, the campus Office of Institution Equity and Compliance, the Office of Victim Assistance, the CU Boulder Police Department and CU Boulder students.

On April 21, public speaker Bonny Shade will host a panel called “A Conversation to End Sexual Assault.”

Other activities include a storytelling workshop on April 6, and a “Sexual Assault in the LGBTQ+ Community” discussion on April 12. The rec center on campus will host two self-defense classes at 7 p.m. April 11 and at 5:30 p.m. April 13.

According to the CU Women and Gender studies website, one in four female and one in 18 male undergraduate students at CU Boulder are sexually assaulted a year. The site did not cite any data on how many of the assaulters experience repercussions.

Visit bit.ly/3r3pobn for a full list of events.