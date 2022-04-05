Boulder’s Hoover Hills neighborhood without water

A water service disruption near 55th Street and Baseline Road that started around 11 a.m. today is expected to be fixed by 12 a.m., according to Boulder officials.

Residences, businesses and schools in the Hoover Hills neighborhood and on Cherryvale, Baseline, McSorley and Gapter roads are without water and may be experiencing changes in water pressure.

Officials initially expected service to be restored by 9 p.m. but later updated that estimate to 12 a.m.

As water is restored, Boulder water customers may experience air bubbles in their water and water that appears cloudy or discolored, according to city officials. After service is restored, residents are asked to run several cold water taps and avoid washing laundry or using hot water until the water clears.

For questions, call the Water Emergency line at 303-441-3200.