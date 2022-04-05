 Skip to content

News |
Boulder’s Hoover Hills neighborhood…

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

E-Edition

News

News |
Boulder’s Hoover Hills neighborhood without water

Water expected to be restored by 12 a.m.

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A water service disruption near 55th Street and Baseline Road that started around 11 a.m. today is expected to be fixed by 12 a.m., according to Boulder officials.

Residences, businesses and schools in the Hoover Hills neighborhood and on Cherryvale, Baseline, McSorley and Gapter roads are without water and may be experiencing changes in water pressure.

Officials initially expected service to be restored by 9 p.m. but later updated that estimate to 12 a.m.

As water is restored, Boulder water customers may experience air bubbles in their water and water that appears cloudy or discolored, according to city officials. After service is restored, residents are asked to run several cold water taps and avoid washing laundry or using hot water until the water clears.

For questions, call the Water Emergency line at 303-441-3200.

Author

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Say Goodbye To Boring Windows

    Your home deserves great window treatments. Say goodbye to boring windows now! Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for...
  2. Great Senior Living At AltaVita In Longmont

    Talk about great senior living! AltaVita Independent Living embraces recreational, social and educational opportunities in a maintenance-free setting. Residents and...
  3. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  4. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  5. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...