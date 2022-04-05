 Skip to content

Tuesday, April 5th 2022

CU Buffs’ Abby Nichols named Pac-12 Track Athlete of The Week

The University of Colorado women’s track and field senior Abby Nichols has been named the Pac-12 Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Nichols was the top collegiate finisher at the Stanford Invitational in the women’s 5,000-meter run, running an NCAA leading time of 15:27.11. Her mark leads the NCAA by 12 seconds thus far and is the second-fastest run 5,000-meter by a woman this year indoors or outdoors.

Nichols, who exhausted her indoors eligibility, is returning for her final outdoor season after qualifying for the NCAA Championships in the 5,000 and 10,000 last season. Her time last season would’ve finished as the fifth-fastest mark on the season for NCAA athletes. Her time is good for fourth in CU history.

Nichols is the 11th CU athlete to be named the Pac-12 Athlete of the Week in CU history. The last to do so was Sage Hurta who was named to the honor twice last season.

The Pac-12 named Stanford freshman Udodi Onwuzurike the men’s track athlete of the week, as well as naming Garrett Brown of Stanford for the men’s field athlete of the week and Camryn Rogers of Cal as the women’s field athlete of the week.

