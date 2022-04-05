 Skip to content

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

Deadline extended for public to share feedback on fairgrounds plan

Boulder County residents will have more time to share their feedback on the Fairgrounds Master Plan Conceptual Site, with the deadline extended through Monday.

A public input survey is available online for people to share their thoughts on three concepts for the future of the fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont.

A Boulder County Parks and Open Space news release said the Fairgrounds Master Plan is working to identify meaningful ways to continue to serve the community, explore future upgrades to the facilities, and maintain a focus on the rural heritage and agriculture in Boulder County.

During a March 24 public meeting, Boulder County Parks and Open Space shared feedback with Keffer/Overton Architects, an Iowa-based design firm that has been leading the master plan process.

For more information about the Fairgrounds Master Plan and to submit comments through the survey, people can visit boco.org/fairgroundsMP.

Kelsey Hammon

