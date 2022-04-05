Scrambler rescued Tuesday after falling near Boulder’s Royal Arch Trail

A scrambler was rescued on Tuesday after he fell near Royal Arch Trail in Boulder County.

About 11:20 a.m., Boulder County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a person who had fallen. The person told officials with the sheriff’s office that she heard the person fall but did not see it happen or know how far they fell, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The caller and other people provided the scrambler, a 34-year-old man from Westminster, with care until rangers from Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and members of Rocky Mountain Rescue Group could respond, the release said.

Rescuers found the man and stabilized him before they carried him down from the trail in a stretcher. The man was transferred to an ambulance waiting near the Bluebell Shelter. American Medical Response of Boulder took him to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue took about three hours.