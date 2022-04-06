Boulder crews contain grass fire in south Boulder

Boulder fire crews were able to quickly respond to a fire south of the NCAR Fire burn area and contain it.

Officials said the fire was estimated at about 0.6 acres.

Radio traffic indicated the fire, which was being called the North Shanahan Ridge Fire, had “high spread potential” as it burned through grass at around 4 p.m.

But by 5 p.m, Boulder Fire-Rescue tweeted that the main fire had been extinguished, and crews were working on securing the perimeter of the fire and putting out hot spots.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Marya Washburn confirmed the fire was a new start near the north fork of the Shanahan Trailhead south of the NCAR Fire burn area.

There are no evacuation orders for homes at this time, but officials are closing and evacuating all trails in the area.

Boulder County is currently under a red flag warning due to high winds presenting dangerous fire conditions.

Officials have not yet commented on the possible cause of the fire.

This story will be updated.