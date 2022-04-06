 Skip to content

Boulder police recover stolen prototype bikes

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The Canyon Lux full suspension mountain bike is valued at $30,000. It was stolen from Driven Technologies Inc. (Boulder Police Department/Courtesy photo)

Boulder police were able to recover two prototype bikes stolen from a company in late March.

Sometime between 10 p.m. March 30 and 8:15 a.m. March 31, an unknown number of people broke into startup company Driven Technologies Inc., in the 2800 block of Wilderness Place and stole three bicycles as well as unique bike prototype technology that was on two of the bikes.

The two prototype bikes were valued at $40,000 and $30,000 each while the third bike, which belonged to an employee, was valued at $12,000.

The personal bike was recovered the day after the break-in when an individual walked into a local bicycle shop with the bike and a pair of bolt cutters sticking out of his backpack. The bike shop owner called police who responded and arrested the man.

Further investigation following that arrest led to the location of one of the prototype bikes and the discovery of numerous other stolen items, to include other bikes, electronics and packages from vehicles.

Then this week, a community member spotted the second prototype bike in another part of the city this week and notified police.

Detectives are still cataloging items, and are looking into multiple charges of burglary, vehicle trespassing and theft. At this time, no suspects have been publicly named.

“I am so proud of the great work done by everyone involved with these cases,” Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement. “I’d like to thank the community members who spotted these bikes, knew something didn’t look right and called us. I am also incredibly proud of the swift policework done by patrol and detectives to find these stolen items (and) connect them to several recent crimes.”

Anyone with any information related to these cases is asked to call Boulder police Detective C. Hartkopp at 303-441-1951 and reference case No. 22-2976.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

