Thursday, April 7th 2022

CU Boulder Law School’s annual Rothgerber Conference to begin Friday

The University of Colorado Law School will host the 30th annual Ira C. Rothgerber Conference, which brings scholars and lawyers from across the country together to discuss current Constitutional law issues, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

The headline of this year’s conference, “Looking Back to Move Forward,” represents the theme of exploring the legacy of slavery in the United States, according to a news release. There will be a series of roundtables and panels discussing the topics both in-person and virtually.

According to the news release, topics to be discussed at this year’s conference include:

  • The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre; The Quest for Accountability
  • Institutional Complicity in U.S. Slavery; the Role of the Judiciary and Higher Education
  • Vestiges of Slavery in the Criminal Justice System
  • Bringing It Home: How Slavery Impacts Property and Land Ownership in Colorado Today

Registration is required for in-person or virtual attendance, but the event is open to the public. The registration page is at https://sforce.co/38r3XdX. For event schedule and more information, visit bit.ly/3KfeEOF.

Meghan Macpherson

