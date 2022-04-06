 Skip to content

Erik Olsen, young TEs developing for CU Buffs

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

Erik Olsen, young TEs developing for CU Buffs

Four freshmen competing for time behind veteran Brady Russell

BOULDER, CO, April 2, 2022: Tight end, Erik Olsen, during the April 2, 2022 University of Colorado Boulder football practice. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

Going through last season wasn’t ideal for Erik Olsen.

After starring at Heritage High School, he didn’t plan on not playing a single snap during his first season with the Colorado football team.

“I was definitely frustrated,” he said. “Everybody wants to play. Nobody wants to sit on the bench.”

Several months removed from that season, Olsen’s perspective has changed.

“This year was just a big growth of confidence, just being able to settle into a college program, getting used to my classes getting used to the dynamic of being a Division I athlete and all that,” he said. “Maybe taking a redshirt year was the best thing for my career, an extra year of growth and being able to settle in.”

Olsen is now one of several young tight ends fighting for a spot on the depth chart as the Buffaloes go through spring practices.

Senior Brady Russell is the leader, followed by four freshmen: Olsen, Caleb Fauria, Louis Passarello and Austin Smith. Together, the freshmen have played a total of seven offensive snaps in college (all by Fauria).

“The best part for them is they’re getting reps and they’re getting a ton of reps right now,” CU tight ends coach Clay Patterson said. “The reps are going to help them. … The biggest thing is teaching them kind of the violence of the game and the physicality because without that I think at the tight end position you’ll be lacking. We have to be able to move people at the point of attack and I think they’re willing to do it. We’ve just got to get them grown up pretty fast.”

BOULDER, CO, April 2, 2022: Tight end, Brady Russell, during the April 2, 2022 University of Colorado Boulder football practice. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff photographer)

In Russell, the Buffs have one of the best and most experienced tight ends in the Pac-12. Although CU struggled offensively in 2021, Russell led the team in catches (25) and receiving yards (307). He has 58 catches for 646 yards in his career.

Patterson and the Buffs are limiting Russell’s reps this spring because he’s a veteran. He is still getting his work in and learning the new offense, but much of the focus has been on the youth.

“(Russell) is smart enough to be able to take reps in different walk-through situations where we don’t have to put him in the most physical situations and it allows the other guys to get caught up,” Patterson said. “Our goal as a program this spring and as a room was for the veterans to take the next step but the floor to rise. That’s what’s happening in the room right now is he’s bringing those guys up with him.”

That includes Olsen, who was the highest-rated recruit in CU’s 2021 class, according to 247Sports.com.

“When I first got here, there was a lot of pressure on me to perform and I didn’t exactly live up to those expectations right away,” Olsen said.

Following a season of growth, he’s off to a good start in year No. 2. Through four practices, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Olsen has been highlighted by coaches as he’s hauled in several passes.

“He executes at a high rate for a young kid, so it’s exciting to see him getting to catch some balls,” Patterson said.

Although redshirting wasn’t easy, Olsen is now grateful for it, as he learned from Russell and Matt Lynch, who has graduated.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that tight ends are probably the most badass position on the offense,” he said. “We’ve got to do everything and that versatility has really taught me a lot about being able to treat my body right and not just focus on my speed, but also I need to keep my weight up. I need to be sleeping right and whatnot.

“That’s definitely one of the biggest things that I’ve learned watching Brady and Matt because they both have done the right things every single day.”

During his career at Heritage, Olsen caught 67 passes for 972 yards and 12 touchdowns and he hopes for opportunities to make plays for the Buffs, too.

With a re-tooled offense led by coordinator Mike Sanford, and with Patterson as the passing game coordinator, CU expects to utilize the tight end as a passing weapon more than in the past.

“I really like this new offense,” Olsen said. “I think it’s catered very well to tight ends. I guess we’ll see how the rest of spring ball goes, but it’s looking good right now.”

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

