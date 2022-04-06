 Skip to content

Thursday, April 7th 2022

Jabari Walker leads year-end team awards as CU Buffs’ MVP

Elijah Parquet repeats as Buffs' top defender

University of Colorado Boulder’s Jabari Walker celebrates his basket and foul late in the Utah game in Boulder on February 12, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
Jabari Walker may or may not have played his final game for the Colorado Buffaloes.

If he ultimately decides to remain in the NBA draft, Walker’s last act at CU was to land a prestigious team award.

Walker highlighted the program’s annual awards banquet on Wednesday night by landing the Chauncey Billups Award as CU’s Most Valuable Player. A first team All-Pac-12 selection, Walker led the Buffs in scoring (14.6) and rebounding, averaging a Pac-12-best 9.4 rebounds per game. Walker shot .461 overall and .346 on 3-pointers while leading the Pac-12 with 17 double-doubles.

Walker made it official last week that he is going to enter the NBA draft, but will maintain his eligibility for a possible return to CU.

Elijah Parquet, whose senior season was cut short at 18 games due to a foot injury, won the Buffs’ Best Defender Award for the second consecutive season, while sophomore Nique Clifford and freshman Julian Hammond III shared the Most Improved Player honor.

Since the start of the annual team awards following head coach Tad Boyle’s first season of 2010-11, Parquet is the third player to win the top defensive honor multiple times. Wesley Gordon won it four straight seasons between 2013-14 and 2016-17, and Tyler Bey won it three times between 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Evan Battey won the Most Inspirational Player for the fourth consecutive season and also claimed his second Tebo Family PASS Award, which honors a player who “best exemplifies the virtues of Perseverance, Attitude, Selflessness and Success.”

Walker also landed one of the Buffs’ statistical honors, winning the Stephane Pelle Award as the team’s top rebounder. The assists award, rebranded last year as the McKinley Wright IV Award after the former standout point guard ended his career at the program’s all-time leader in assists, went to freshman guard KJ Simpson, who averaged a team-best 2.7 assists per game.

Pat Rooney | Sports Writer

Pat Rooney has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2011 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2015.

