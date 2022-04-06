 Skip to content

Man accused of murder in Boulder still awaiting…

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Man accused of murder in Boulder still awaiting mental health evaluation

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Brandon Bohler (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office / Courtesy photo)

A man accused of killing his roommate in Boulder was once again not able to get his case set for trial after the state hospital asked for another extension on its deadline to evaluate his mental condition.

Brandon Bohler, 30, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation in the death of Richard Reeves.

Bohler in December pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, which requires an evaluation by doctors from the Colorado Mental Health Institute of Pueblo.

At a hearing in March, doctors asked for more time to evaluate Bohler and said a report would be ready by April. But at a hearing Wednesday, Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill said the state hospital had once again submitted a notice saying Bohler’s evaluation was not done yet and that they hoped to have a report done by April 15.

Bohler’s attorney Sam Dunn said it was a “Groundhog Day” situation and made a comment for the record noting his frustrations with the delays. Dunn said this was the third time the state hospital had failed to deliver a report, and said the reasons had nothing to do with his client.

Mulvahill noted the comment, adding that delays due to the state hospital were a recurring issue.

Bohler, who remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail, is now set for another review hearing on April 25.

According to an affidavit, Bohler called Boulder police on March 15, 2021, and said he was in the 3800 block of Baseline Road and needed medical help. Officers found Bohler walking in the street, carrying a Bible and covered in blood, but could not find any injuries on him.

Then, a man later identified as a roommate of Bohler’s called police and said their third roommate, Reeves, was lying in their home in a pool of blood.

Officers responded and found Reeves with extensive injuries to his chest, and he was declared dead on scene. A knife was found on Reeves’ back.

According to the affidavit, the roommate told police they had all been drinking and smoking marijuana earlier in the evening, but did not say what specifically led to the fatal stabbing.

Author

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Say Goodbye To Boring Windows

    Your home deserves great window treatments. Say goodbye to boring windows now! Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for...
  2. Great Senior Living At AltaVita In Longmont

    Talk about great senior living! AltaVita Independent Living embraces recreational, social and educational opportunities in a maintenance-free setting. Residents and...
  3. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...
  4. Trusted In-Home Care In Greeley

    Cozy Country Care works with families who need trusted in-home care in Greeley. The qualified vocational nurses, CNAs and personal...
  5. Now That’s A Sandwich

    When your sandwich is this good, you want a big one! Your Butcher, Frank is locally famous for their deli...