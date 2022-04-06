Notes: CU Buffs’ defense making progress in key areas

Colorado’s defense had some good moments last season, but the impact plays were too few and far between.

As the Buffaloes go through spring practices, they’ve made it a priority to change that, and head coach Karl Dorrell is seeing positive signs.

“Our pass rush is really improving from where it was a year ago,” Dorrell said Wednesday after the fifth of 15 spring sessions. “There were a couple of interceptions today. … They’re getting some turnovers.

“Those are the things that we’re emphasizing for this spring. That’s something that we want our defense to be better at is generating more turnovers and getting more pressure on the quarterback. Those are two high priorities for us this spring and I think we’re making good progress there.”

Last season, CU ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in takeaways (13) and tied for ninth in tackles for loss (4.92 per game). The Buffs were last in sacks (13, 1.08 per game).

Shifting to more of a four-down front, CU is starting to see players step up, including senior Justin Jackson, who played just 135 snaps last year.

“Justin Jackson has been a guy that’s been flashing since we started spring practice of really getting in a backfield and creating a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Dorrell said.

Outside linebacker Guy Thomas, who missed the last five games of the 2021 season with a foot injury, is back, as well. Senior Jamar Montgomery, redshirt freshman Devin Grant and senior Chance Main, a transfer from Incarnate Word, are also making a good impression so far this spring.

“Those guys on the edges are really doing some really, really good things that we really didn’t see as much last year,” Dorrell said. “I feel like we’re making great progress with our pass rush and we’re gonna continue to improve and get better there.”

QBs battling

Incumbent starting Brendon Lewis and junior JT Shrout lead the competition at quarterback, but the Buffs’ talent doesn’t stop there.

True sophomore Drew Carter and redshirt freshman Maddox Kopp, who transferred this offseason from Houston, are competing, as well. Dorrell said they are getting roughly equal reps in practice.

“I think Maddox is doing a really good job for a guy that just got here in January,” Dorrell said. “He’s been able to function fairly decently with his command and presence as a quarterback for the offense, and he’s made a few plays. I think he is gaining confidence as we go.

“I think the same thing for Drew. In my mind, he’s still a young player that still needs a lot of reps, but you can see the improvement that he’s made from our football school that he’s translated to the field.”

In practice, Dorrell and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Sanford will throw a quarterback out of a drill if he makes a mistake or poor decision and that enhances the competition.

“That’s a humbling experience when it’s your reps, but you just gave them up because you made a poor decision,” Dorrell said. “It’s a good thing and it keeps those guys competitive and trying to stay sharp.”

Notes

The Buffs did a live period with third downs on Wednesday, running through 12 plays. Dorrell said it was nearly even with the offensive winning seven of the plays and the defense five. … Redshirt freshman defensive linemen Allan Baugh and Ryan Williams are displayed more confidence than last year and Dorrell said, “Both of them are going to be quality depth players for us.” Another redshirt freshman defensive lineman, Tyas Martin, is recovering from an injury and not at full speed. … The Buffs will take the day off Thursday and return to the practice field on Friday. … On Saturday, the Buffs will have a scrimmage at 11:15 a.m. on Folsom Field that is open to the public.