Victoria Garrick breaks down mental health stigma in CWA keynote address at CU Boulder

Victoria Garrick used to think about how if she broke an ankle during a game or practice, her volleyball coaches and teammates would immediately rush to her aid, ushering her off the court and to rest on the bench.

But, when someone struggles with something like anxiety or depression, those injuries aren’t apparent as a shattered bone.

“You can’t always see an invisible injury, it’s this hidden opponent that’s not in another jersey, it’s not across the net, it’s not in the people next to you, it’s inside of you,” Garrick said. “You have to let someone see your injury because there is hope.”

Garrick is a former University of Southern California Division I volleyball player who ended her career with the top five most digs in program history. Today she is the CEO and founder of the mental health nonprofit, the Hidden Opponent. She spoke Wednesday in the Macky Auditorium as the keynote speaker for the University of Colorado Boulder’s 74th annual Conference on World Affairs.

The conference, which will feature 100 speakers, runs through Saturday and is free and open to the public. Topics discussed this year include art as activism, regenerative agriculture, racism in the U.S., media, music, health and film.

Garrick since 2017 has been sharing her own story about battling anxiety and depression. She first spoke out for a TED talk at her university. She’s now touring the country to speak and amplify the conversation about mental health and erode the stigma that surrounds it. During her address Wednesday, called “The Hidden Opponent,” she talked about her mental health struggles, what led her to get help and how she hoped to inspire anyone else suffering from an unseen injury to do the same.

As a student athlete, Garrick faced a tremendous amount of pressure to excel not just on the court, but also in the classroom. Grueling six-day a week practices, coupled with taking 18 credit hours wore on her. She pinpointed a moment when a coach called her out for taking a step in the wrong direction during a drill. Suddenly performance anxiety set in and began plaguing every element of her life.

“My brain was constantly playing the worst case scenario,” Garrick said. “I would lie in bed at night thinking: ‘OK, what am I going to forget tomorrow?’ ‘What am I going to do wrong?’ And then the next day on the bike ride to the gym my heart would be pounding in anticipation about how I would be performing in practice.”

Anxiety was robbing her of the ability to be present. She shared with those in the audience the tools she developed to help herself: spot, separate and set. That means starting by spotting and recognizing the anxious thought. Then, separating oneself from the thought such as saying to yourself, for example: “I’m having the thought that I’m not good enough.” Finally, setting the mind on growth and looking optimistically at challenges and failures as merely opportunities to improve.

While being mindful helps, Garrick said that it isn’t always enough. Sometimes people need the support of a mental health professional. For Garrick, suppressing and burying the depression and anxiety she was struggling with only made things worse. Garrick said she was waking up feeling no hope for the day. She found herself at a low-point one day while walking to class when she needed to duck behind a bush to cry.

Garrick said she recognizes how challenging it can be to ask for help, especially when the stigma around mental health is so pervasive. Garrick said she had her own preconceived notion about working with a therapist or taking medication and initially saw them as signs of weakness. Now, she thinks of therapy a bit like watching a film on your brain and studying a game plan.

“If we can get the courage to just dig deep to step outside of our comfort zone and get real with the people in our life about how we’re feeling and what we’re experiencing … on the other side of that could be something beautiful,” Garrick said. “But, it takes time. And, it takes work.”

Know before you go:

The Conference on World Affairs is free and open to the public. To check out a schedule of this week’s talks, visit: bit.ly/3Jesb7R.