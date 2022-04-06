 Skip to content

Westbound Arapahoe Avenue closed at 55th Street…

Wednesday, April 6th 2022

Westbound Arapahoe Avenue closed at 55th Street for bus stuck in sinkhole

Westbound lanes of Arapahoe Avenue were closed at 55th Street early Wednesday evening after a bus got stuck in a sinkhole most likely caused by a water main break.

All passengers were evacuated from the bus without injury, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder police closed lanes about about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The bus, which is in a sinkhole near the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and Commerce Street, is actively sinking.

No further information was readily available.

This is a developing story.

Annie Mehl

