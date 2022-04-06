Westbound Arapahoe Avenue closed at 55th Street for bus stuck in sinkhole

Westbound lanes of Arapahoe Avenue were closed at 55th Street early Wednesday evening after a bus got stuck in a sinkhole most likely caused by a water main break.

All passengers were evacuated from the bus without injury, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department.

Boulder Police have closed westbound Arapahoe at 55th Street due to a bus in a sinkhole at Arapahoe & Commerce Streets. Bus is actively sinking but all passengers have been evacuated without injury. Please avoid the area #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/gWYwseJ3jc — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 6, 2022

Boulder police closed lanes about about 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The bus, which is in a sinkhole near the intersection of Arapahoe Avenue and Commerce Street, is actively sinking.

No further information was readily available.

This is a developing story.