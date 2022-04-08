 Skip to content

Local News
Boulder County Commissioners invite residents…

Friday, April 8th 2022

Boulder County Commissioners invite residents to Diagonal Highway renovation meeting

The Boulder County Commissioners invite area residents to attend a virtual Town Hall meeting regarding the Colo. 119 (Diagonal) Makeover project from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

The Transportation Planning Unit of Community Planning & Permitting will give a presentation on the makeover, and attendees will be encouraged to ask questions. The commissioners will also take public comment on general transportation issues.

Those interested in attending can register for the Zoom meeting at boco.org/BOCC_Town_Hall. Residents can also sign up to speak at the event and can email commissioners@bouldercounty.org with “April 14 Town Hall” in the subject by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, to reserve time for comment.

Meghan Macpherson

