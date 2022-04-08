Grace Potter, Lucero and more playing new Colorado music festival, but not where you might expect

Grace Potter, Lucero and the North Mississippi Allstars are just a few of the big-name acts playing a new music festival in an unexpected Colorado town.

Caveman Music Festival will host its inaugural three-day event Sept. 2-4 at the Monument Lake Resort in Weston, about 40 miles west of Trinidad, according to an announcement Friday. Tickets range from $200 for general admission to $2,000-plus for super VIP, and go on sale April 15 at 10 a.m. at go.cavemanmusicfestival.com.

The festival is the product of a partnership between Brett McGraw, owner of Buckhorn Ridge Outfitters, the company that owns the venue, and musicians Red Shahan and Parker Morrow, who will also play at the event. (Morrow plays bass in Shahan’s act, said a spokesperson.)

“Caveman Music Festival is an opportunity to gather extremely talented friends, artists, and creators alike into a honey hole of the world that feels like time has forgotten,” said Shahan, a Texas native, in a statement.

We couldn’t be more excited to announce the lineup for #Caveman2022! Passes and packages go on sale April 15th! pic.twitter.com/CC35gKDkOr — Caveman Music Festival (@CavemanFest) April 8, 2022

“For many years, Monument Lake Resort has been known as ‘The Hidden Gem of Colorado,’ ” McGraw said in a statement. “We’ve got our historic 368-acre resort deep in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains, a mile-long private lake and the most beautiful scenery you will find in the state of Colorado.”

According to preliminary ticketing info, GA ($200) and VIP ($500) tickets do not include lodging. However, the price does include a shuttle pass to take festival-goers to the venue site. Ticketing packages start at $470 per person and include the option to camp or stay at a hotel, plus shuttle service to the festival grounds.

See the full Caveman Music Festival lineup below. Also of note, Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival is slated to return for a third year at a new venue in Villa Grove, about 45 miles south of Buena Vista. It also takes place Sept. 2-4.

Caveman Music Festival lineup

Zach Bryan

Big Head Todd And The Monsters

Grace Potter

Steve Earle & The Dukes

Jamestown Revival

North Mississippi Allstars

Margo Price

Lucero

Parker Millsap

Red Shahan

The Glorious Sons

Nikki Lane

Robert Ellis

David Ramirez

Grady Spencer & The Work

Caroline Spence

Ryan Culwell

Donovan Keith

The Droptines

Estin & The 86’D

Charlie Shafter

Rodney Parker

Scott Ballew

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.