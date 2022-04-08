U.S. 36 closed in south Boulder while police investigate suspicious package

U.S. 36 is closed in both directions in south Boulder while police work with the Boulder County Regional Bomb Squad to investigate a suspicious package in the road.

Eastbound lanes are closed between Baseline Road and Table Mesa Drive, while westbound lanes are closed between Foothills Parkway and Baseline Road. Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Boulder officers are also evacuating homes located at 3305, 3325, 3335 and 3345 Moorhead Avenue out of precaution.

Boulder police about 8 p.m. were working with the Colorado Department of Transportation to shutdown the roadway and evacuate homes while they complete the investigation, according to a tweet.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.