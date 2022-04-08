Out Boulder County celebrates opening of new Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains

When Lin Erhardt first got involved with the organization now known as Out Boulder County more than three decades ago, she never could have expected what it would become.

On Friday evening, Out Boulder County celebrated the grand opening of its Equality Center of the Rocky Mountains.

The center, at 3349 Mitchell Lane in Boulder, serves as a permanent space for the organization that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Boulder County and beyond. More than 100 people packed the building on Friday to celebrate with an evening of food, music and fun.

Erhardt had trouble describing what it meant for her to witness the culmination of the work that she and so many others helped start years ago.

“It’s beyond words,” she said. “It’s the biggest dream I could ever have imagined in the ’80s.”

According to Out Boulder’s Executive Director Mardi Moore, the organization began looking for spaces to rent earlier this year. When it found the space on Mitchell Lane available for purchase, previously occupied by Room 214 marketing agency, it never expected it would be able to afford it.

But thanks to connections with its previous owners and an anonymous $500,000 donation, it was able to put a $1 million payment down to purchase the building. It’s now embarking on a $6 million capital campaign, with some of the money covering the cost of building and the remainder going to pay for programming the organization is now able to provide in its new space.

Out Boulder County believes the space will offer the needed room and facilities for it to hold supportive and creative events, programs and gatherings for the community.

For Moore, relationships are what her work is all about.

“Out Boulder County wouldn’t be successful if it hadn’t been for the relationships that were formed in the ’70s, ’80s and onward,” she said. “It wouldn’t be the organization it is without our volunteers, without our dedicated staff and without our board members.”

Erhardt agreed, recognizing the work of the people who began Boulder Pride back in the 1970s and 1980s as well as those involved with Out Boulder County today.

“We have woven a tapestry of our community,” she said.

Before the crowd came inside to see the new space, Gov. Jared Polis, a native Boulder resident and the first openly gay governor in the county’s history, said a few words. An avid fan of the Colorado Rockies baseball team, he said he left Friday’s game early to make the event.

“I wouldn’t want to miss this,” Polis said. “Really so much work and community love and support went into this. And that means a lot, especially when gay and lesbian and transgender and bisexual people are being targeted in many parts of our own country.”

As the sun began its descent behind the mountains, it illuminated the rainbow hues of the flag volunteers and staff raised outside of the Equality Center.

“As we raise this flag today, we fly our colors proudly,” Out Boulder board Vice President Kaylin Gray said.

“This flag will fly on clear days like this one, but it will also fly in skies full of rain, wind and fire,” she added. “It will fly on days when we have taken two steps forward. It will fly on days when we have taken one or more steps back.”