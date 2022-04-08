 Skip to content

Southbound Foothills Parkway closed at Arapahoe…

Friday, April 8th 2022

E-Edition

Latest Headlines

Southbound Foothills Parkway closed at Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Southbound lanes Foothills Parkway are closed at Arapahoe after a crash involving a scooter and a Subaru sedan Friday afternoon.

A man, who was riding the scooter, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash at Foothills Parkway and Colorado Avenue, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department.

A woman was driving the Subaru and remained on scene following the crash.

The roadway closed about 2:15 p.m. and will remain closed for several hours, the tweet said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Author

Annie Mehl

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Christina’s Luxuries Loves Moms-To-Be!

    Christina’s Luxuries loves moms-to-be! Discover the collection of stylish intimate maternity wear that lets you feel comfortable as your body...
  2. Now You Can Heal At Home

    Physical therapy is important when recovering from an injury. But traveling to a PT office can be difficult. Now you...
  3. Say Goodbye To Boring Windows

    Your home deserves great window treatments. Say goodbye to boring windows now! Carpet Masters of Colorado is your source for...
  4. Great Senior Living At AltaVita In Longmont

    Talk about great senior living! AltaVita Independent Living embraces recreational, social and educational opportunities in a maintenance-free setting. Residents and...
  5. Fred Smith Knows Real Estate

    Owning a home can improve your quality of life, provide stability and give you a sense of control you just...