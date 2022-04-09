Reimagining space: CU Boulder analyzing future wants, needs for physical space in post-pandemic world

Students on Monday leaned forward across their tables while working together to problem solve and find the best way to answer a question posed by their instructor.

Before the campus-wide switch to all online learning during the coronavirus pandemic, the class was offered in yet another format. Students in Brown’s Fundamentals of Financial Analysis either had the option of taking an online class at their own pace or they could choose to attend the class in a lecture hall. Those who attended in person did not sit at tables like they do now, but rather sat in rows listening to Brown discuss the course materials.

Small-group work to apply what they’d learned didn’t happen during class.

The new, active-style classroom Brown uses for the Fundamentals of Financial Analysis class is one of the many rooms of its kind that CU Boulder has added to its campus in recent years as it begins to swap the traditional lecture-style format of teaching for a more interactive approach. In the coming years, active classrooms will become more commonplace on campus as it continues to reimagine physical space two years after the coronavirus pandemic began.

The room is part of the Rustandy Building, which was built as a connector between the Leeds School of Business and the Engineering Center and opened in January 2021. The push for more active learning spaces is greatly driven by faculty and is part of the campus’s future planning efforts as it looks to the future and how it can renew old buildings to incorporate modern technology and interactive learning while also reducing costs that come with building new.maintaining cost efficiency?

“If we can actually use our spaces better, we don’t have to build new (ones),” said David Kang, CU Boulder’s vice chancellor for infrastructure and sustainability. “That’s a philosophy that we definitely embrace. I think that philosophy of how to better utilize the existing spaces is more prevalent than it was in the past.”

“This classroom is fabulous,” said Brown, a senior instructor in the finance department at the Leeds School of Business. “This classroom is the perfect setup for the class I am teaching. We’ve got some videos that I do separately before they come to class and (during class), this class is all about problem solving.”

An unknown need

Every year, CU Boulder reviews its needs for physical space.

After classrooms shuttered and many extra curricular activities were paused to stem the spread of the pandemic in March 2020, students are happy to be back. They want in-person learning, Kang said.

But the switch to all online learning also led students and staff to discover a new want: the flexibility of both in-person and online worlds.

The University of Colorado Boulder’s latest master plan aims to fulfill that request.

In February, the University of Colorado Board of Regents approved the latest update to the master plan, which is renewed every decade.

The new plan puts an emphasis on swiftly renovating and building new on-campus housing to meet the demand of students hoping to live closer to their classes and campus programs. Rather than creating strict timelines for projects, the plan serves as a guide for future land use rather than future development, said Amy Kirtland, facilities planner with CU Boulder.

“We were trying to set the stage for what could happen if growth occurs on a certain level,” she said. “When we need to do all these facilities is really yet to be determined, but we want to have a sense of what our campus is capable of supporting in terms of future development.”

Before the pandemic, CU Boulder was falling short when it came to available space for instruction, offices and living was lacking in comparison to its peer institutions, Kirtland said. As life settles following the pandemic, the campus will be able to examine exactly how much space it has available that can be renovated and repurposed if faculty and staff continue to work remotely.

Kirtland said the campus will learn in the next year or two if people are going to continue working remotely or partially remotely. Once it knows whether faculty and staff will continue to opt for that, then it can consider reusing those available spaces for other student needs.

She said 100% of CU Boulder’s buildings are in use from a student or residential perspective. From a staff or administrative perspective, there are still people working from home either full or part-time, but right now, the campus isn’t sure exactly how many people that is.

“I know we are two years into this, but frankly it’s still in process,” she said.

Mapping out the futureAs staff at CU Boulder begin to learn how much office space is needed or which departments also want active-style classes, it can now quickly make changes to its master plan to reflect those requests.

Recently, staff began working weekly with a new software known as the DASHI tool to give it flexibility to adjust to the campus’s ever-changing needs and map out future projects included in the master plan.

The program lets CU Boulder staff view the campus in 3D, similar to looking at an area on Google Earth. It also gives users the ability to view a list of potential projects on one side of the screen while also displaying the timelines associated with each project.

Using the tool, faculty can move up a project on its timeline if the campus secures funding. The DASHI tool also lets staff compare cost changes for projects based on whether building starts in a year or a decade.

“It allows us to think more holistically (and) very quickly, like almost in real time and then we can see the scenario and then figure out how this meets the needs of the campus,” Kang said.

CU Boulder has been using the DASHI tool for a few months, Kirtland said. It was created by design company Sasaki, which CU Boulder hired in 2020.

The campus also uses a software called “Preview,” which it uses to look at its space needs on campus now while comparing it to what its space needs might be in 30 years.

“The beauty of this tool is that on an annual basis, we kind of reboot the tool and look at it and then we can shift our thinking and our projections based on any shifts in enrollments and projections that are coming out,” Kirtland said.

An active approach

While mapping out future projects and renovations using the DASHI tool, staff are able to examine where new classrooms like Brown’s would fit best on campus.

His classroom is one of the four additional active learning spaces that were added to the Leeds building in recent years. Other buildings are also being renovated as some faculty push to move to incorporate new teaching styles into their practices.

“They’ve experienced this pedagogy expanding in the higher education realm, and so it is becoming common on our campus,” said Kirk Ambrose, CU Boulder professor of art history and founding director of the Center for Teaching & Learning.

The Hellems Arts and Science Building is one that’s in the midst of being transformed to incorporate more interactive classrooms, Kirtland said.

“Historically, it’s always been a heavy classroom building, and it’s going to continue to be that,” she said. “The types of classrooms that are going to be put back into that building are going to look a lot different than what they were when they were built in the 1920s.”

The classroom will be reassembled with new tables and technology akin to what Brown’s students use. The tables allow students to sit in groups in an effort to introduce more collaboration among students and the instructor. Each table has its own monitor where students can plug in their laptops to share their screens or where they can view what’s on their instructor’s screen.

“I’ve done this sort of a classroom in a classic stadium-style, lecture hall, and it’s much harder because the students are sitting in long rows,” Brown said. “When the person in the fourth row says ‘Hey, help’ it’s really hard to get to them whereas here, I can wander the class, and I can make myself a little more available.”

The active classrooms have also helped students because they now have the opportunity to work one-on-one with him or ask their peers for support, he said.

“In a lecture-style class, they would have to reach out to me separately and try to figure things out,” Brown said.

The benefits that active-style classrooms have on students’ abilities to better retain what they are learning has been researched for years, Ambrose said. “In addition to learning, they also foster an important skill needed in everyday life: collaboration.

“If you look at what employers are looking for, collaboration is a key skill, and this encompasses a lot of pedagogical tracks,” Ambrose said. “The idea is you’re really using that class time and maximizing that face-to-face time to allow students to troubleshoot with some guidance from their instructor.”

Many kindergarten through 12th-grade schools also offer this kind of classroom, so when students get to college, they are used to sitting at desks and working in pairs or groups.

“There is just growing and growing recognition across our campus and across higher education,” Ambrose said. “I was just speaking with a colleague in Uruguay who said this is what’s going on there as well. It’s an international phenomenon.”

Active learning classrooms won’t replace traditional lecture halls though, Ambrose said. Some classes will still have 500 students, but instructors are looking at ways to make those large classrooms more interactive.

He said small remotes, or clickers, that let students answer instructors’ questions in real time are one way large lecture halls can become more interactive. When an instructor asks a multiple-choice question while presenting to an auditorium-sized class, students can select the right answer by clicking either A, B, C, D or E on their remote. When everyone has selected their choice, the instructor can reveal the correct answer and can show the percentage of students who answered correctly and who didn’t by using their computer to project the information on a screen at the front of the room.

“I can almost imagine students having a blend over the course of their undergraduate experience,” Ambrose said. “The large lectures particularly are valuable for laying foundations for pursuing majors, but I think there are ways in which we can make those really dynamic spaces as well.”

A desire for flexibility

Mixed in with the requests for various styles of learning and teaching is also a desire for hybrid-style learning.

Before the pandemic, about 1% of classes at CU Boulder were offered online or remote.

Since the switch back from all online classes during the coronavirus pandemic, 6% of classes are still offered online or remote for undergraduate or graduate students. Remote classes are asynchronous, which allow students to complete work and exams at their own pace. Online classes are taught in real time.

Although it’s still too early to know if that percentage will shrink back to pre-pandemic levels, the experience did reveal students’ desire to incorporate online or remote classes with their in-person class schedule, said Katherine Eggert, senior vice provost and associate vice chancellor for academic planning and assessment.

“I think we are in the experimental phase for that,” she said. “We have those twin engines: Is there student demand and also can this course be taught well in an online or remote format?”

However there has been an added interest in online classes for master’s students, Eggert said.

For years, CU Boulder has worked to increase its online offerings for master’s students looking to obtain degrees in programs such as teacher leadership, she said. During the spring of 2019, 263 master’s students enrolled in the only two fully online programs offered. This spring, 765 students enrolled in the eight programs now offered.

“Those programs are mainly to reach populations of students who otherwise would not have access to the university,” Eggert said.

Some instructors, like Brown, are still offering a hybrid model for students enrolled in in-person classes at CU Boulder.

In his Fundamentals of Financial Analysis class, 95% of the students attend in-person on a regular basis, he said. When he starts the class, he also begins a Zoom meeting so students who cannot attend in-person can tune in.

“My view and the students’ view is, especially if you’ve got COVID, they don’t want to come in,” Brown said. “I don’t think it works as well (as in-person), but giving them some sort of access, to me, is important.”

Brown said he believes a lot of CU Boulder instructors are trying to accommodate their students by offering a hybrid method of teaching.

“It used to be that if you were sick, you missed class,” he said. “Having this option means you can feel not 100% and go ‘I’m going to stay in my pajamas today.’”

Addressing a backlog of needs

The campus’s goal to renovate and recreate space by using existing structures versus constructing all new buildings has allowed it to push projects that are a part of the campus’s $1.3 billion deferred maintenance backlog to the top of the list on the DASHI tool.

“The campus was built about 150 years ago and it shows,” Kang said.

He said a big part of its planning efforts looks at how it can address that backlog.

“How do we get support from the university, from the system and from the state of Colorado as well?” Kang asked. “We are the flagship institution, so we need to address those.”

CU Boulder received state funding to address the updates needed at Hellems Arts and Sciences, Kang said. That project to renovate the 100-year-old building will cost $89.5 million.

Buildings like Hellems Arts and Sciences, Guggenheim Geography and Macky Auditorium Concert Hall are all part of CU Boulder’s historic district. Although those buildings are old, and may be costly to renovate and update, keeping them running and open is important, Kang said.

“It’s important for us to maintain and preserve the history,” he said.

But just because they are historic doesn’t mean they can’t be demolished if they are deemed unsafe or no longer cost effective, Kang added.

“Those are things that we do analyze,” Kang said. “We did (demolish) a couple of buildings to get ready for the hotel and conference center. We do want to protect and preserve the heritage of our campus aesthetic, but that doesn’t necessarily preclude us from demoing a building.”

Additionally, buildings on campus are audited every five years to evaluate how they are faring or if repairs are needed. Soon, the campus will work with an energy services company to further examine certain buildings that may be in need of efficiency updates. This will be the first time CU Boulder has partnered with a company to complete an energy audit, Kang said.

He said the campus selected 20 buildings where it believes renovations will have the greatest impact on reducing energy use, thereby increasing savings. He said the company the campus selects will review the buildings and narrow the list down to just a handful that will be part of an investment-grade audit.

“The whole premise of this partnership is the savings of energy efficiency will actually pay for the projects over a period of time,” he said.

Reimagining space

The need and want for physical space will continue to exist in the coming years, but how CU Boulder interacts with its space and how much more it needs may shift.

“It’s not just us,” Kang said. “The whole world is thinking about this.”

The next year will serve as a pilot year for the campus to reimagine its space with hybrid learning, hybrid work and remote work all playing a role in the future of campus life.

After that, the campus will be able to learn what works and what doesn’t, Kang said. As it continues through this process, the tools it has, such as its interactive software, will give the campus the ability to make tweaks when it has more clarity on what the future of learning will look like.

“I think it’s just going to be a question of how we interact with that space most efficiently and effectively,” he said. “That’s something we’ll have to navigate, just like everybody else in the world as we come out of the pandemic.”