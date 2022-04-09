University of Colorado Boulder conference center and hotel set to break ground later this year

The University of Colorado Boulder is plugging along with its plans for a large on-campus conference center and hotel.

The $130 million project, often conflated with the adjacent Hill Hotel, will be at the northeast corner of University Avenue and Broadway in Boulder. It will be the first of its size in Boulder County, according to the university.

The university is working with The Little Nell Hotel Group on the Limelight-branded project.

“The impetus for this project for the university has always been the conference center and having a conference center of a certain size that can attract prominent research and academic conferences,” Assistant Vice Chancellor for Business Strategy Derek Silva said in a neighborhood meeting last week. “That’s important to the university for a number of reasons — for recruiting and retention and for just our status among our peers that are also tier-one research universities.”

The neighboring Hill Hotel, currently under construction, will be a 189-room hotel. Silva noted it will be an asset since the CU Boulder hotel will have a ballroom that can accommodate up to 800 people, more than can stay overnight at the hotel.

“In this way we see the Hill Hotel, catty-corner from us, as really complementary to help us meet the needs of those larger conferences,” Silva said.

The few residents who attended a community meeting with the University Hill Neighborhood Association last week expressed concerns about the height of the building and the traffic it might bring in a neighborhood that’s full of students walking and biking.

The hotel will be six stories and about 80 feet high with 25,000 square feet of meeting space and 250 rooms.

In the community meeting, former member of the Boulder City Council and University Hill resident Jan Burton said it would be nice to know how available the space will be for the community.

“It looks wonderful. I think it’s going to be great for the Hill, great for the city,” she said. “But it would be nice to quantify the availability to the community.”

The university entered into a memorandum of understanding with the city in 2016, agreeing to locate the conference center and hotel in the Grandview area of campus and build a larger ballroom to meet the needs of the broader community, according to CU Boulder.

Construction is expected to begin later this year with a grand opening tentatively in 2025.