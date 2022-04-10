Boulder Daily Camera staff receives 12 awards from state Society of Professional Journalists

Daily Camera staff members received 12 awards for journalism in the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists Region 10 Top of the Rockies contest.

Results of the contest were announced at an awards ceremony Saturday evening at the Denver Press Club. It was the first time since 2019 that awards were announced at an in-person ceremony after the coronavirus pandemic forced the society to announce awards online due to public health orders.

The Top of the Rockies contest divides newsrooms into four divisions based on newsroom size. The Daily Camera competed in the large newsroom division against other news organizations from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming with between nine and 14 staff members with work published in 2021.

Awards included first-place wins for a personal humor column, a feature story about mental health, and news photography/videography; first- and third-place wins for breaking news, spot news photography video, and stories about science and technology; second- and third-place wins for editorials and a second-place win for a feature story about legal issues.

Reporter Mitchell Byars won both first and second place in the breaking news story category. His coverage of the March 2021 King Soopers shooting won first place, while his coverage of the Marshall Fire was also awarded.

Byars also won second place in the legal feature category for a story about how the coronavirus pandemic could spark a wave of speedy trial appeals in Colorado.

Photo Editor Matthew Jonas won all of the Camera’s photography awards, with a first place win in news photography/videography with his pictures of a vigil for the victims of the King Soopers shooting, a first-place win in spot news photography for his pictures of the King Soopers shooting and a third-place win in the same category for his coverage of the Marshall Fire.

Features editor Christy Fantz won first place in the column-personal humor category for her Fantz in Your Pants column, with judges noting her “smart, deliciously irreverent” work that gave readers a glimpse into her character.

City reporter Deborah Swearingen won first place in the mental health feature category for her story about how Table Mesa King Soopers store workers were grappling with their pain in the aftermath of losing friends and colleagues in the shooting.

Opinion Editor Julie Marshall won second and third place in editorials for two collections of her work.

Former higher education reporter Katie Langford won first and third place in the science and technology feature. Her story about a University of Colorado Boulder team competing in an international tunnel-boring contest took first place, while her piece about CU Boulder’s involvement in the United Arab Emirates’ mission to Mars took third place.