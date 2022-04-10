CU Buffs women’s basketball hands out team awards

Mya Hollingshed took home two awards at the Colorado women’s basketball end of season ceremony on Sunday.

Four weeks after gathering in the Arrow Touchdown Club for Selection Sunday and their first NCAA Tournament invitation in nine years, the Buffaloes (22-9) were back in the Touchdown Club to celebrate their season.

Hollingshed, a fifth-year senior, was named the Buffs’ offensive MVP and also earned the Lisa Van Goor Rebounding Award.

A two-time All-American honorable mention, Hollingshed led the Buffs with 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season.

Freshman guard Kindyll Wetta was named the team’s newcomer of the year and defensive MVP. Along with sophomore Frida Formann, Wetta was also one of two Crystal Ford Adams Scholar-Athlete award winners.

Sophomore guard Tameiya Sadler was named the team’s most improved player. A transfer from Washington, she became a start midway through the season and finished with 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Senior forward Peanut Tuitele took home the Ceal Barry Pride Award. One of the team’s top leaders, she averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.