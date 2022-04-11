 Skip to content

Tuesday, April 12th 2022

Boulder police seek rightful owners to recovered stolen property

Boulder police officers have recovered items as part of a recent burglary investigation and are asking for the public’s help to return them to their rightful owners and figure out how they were taken.

A full list of items and photos can be found at bouldercolorado.gov/recovered-evidence-case-22-02995.

Anyone who recognizes any of the items is asked to contact Detective Cody Hartkopp at HartkoppC@bouldercolorado.gov or at 303-441-1951.

Proof of ownership through paperwork, photos, or other means, will be required to claim the property. If you have any information related to this investigation, contact Hartkopp as well and reference case number 22-02995.

