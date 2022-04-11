Boulder police still investigating after scooter rider hit on Friday

Boulder police are looking for any witnesses to a Friday crash in which a man on a scooter was hit and seriously injured while trying to cross Foothills Parkway.

At 1:39 p.m. Friday officers received a call after a man on a Lime scooter was hit by a woman driving a Subaru Outback at the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Colorado Avenue.

According to a release, investigators believe the man on the scooter was attempting to cross Foothills Parkway without having the right of way when he was hit by the Outback, which was traveling south on Foothills Parkway.

The scooter rider, a 26-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in very serious condition.

The driver of the Subaru, a 55-year-old female, remained on scene and was not injured. No citations or charges have been issued at this time.

Anyone with any information related to the investigation is asked to call Boulder police at 720-626-9749 and reference case No. 22-3243.