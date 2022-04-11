CU Board of Regents plan to announce finalist or finalists for next president on Tuesday

The University of Colorado Board of Regents on Tuesday will announce the finalist or finalists for the university’s next president.

“As elected representatives, we look forward to receiving significant public input after Tuesday’s vote,” the release said. “Voting on who the president will be is each regent’s constitutional duty, and we take this responsibility very seriously.”

The board will hold an executive session at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the system office, followed by a public meeting about 8:45 a.m. during which it will vote on the finalist or finalists. The board will then share details about the final stages of the process to select the new president. The public vote and meeting will be held at the system office, which is on the first floor of 1800 Grant St. in Denver.

Earlier this month, the board released a letter saying it was nearing the end of its search for the new president, adding that it’s mulling at least five candidates, but it declined to name them or release demographic details on candidates considered so far.

One confirmed candidate for the job is CU’s interim president, Todd Saliman.

CU officials last year promised a transparent process for selecting a president after the two-year tenure President Mark Kennedy, who resigned amid controversy over his conservative political positions last June after faculty censured him for “failure to lead” on matters of diversity, equity and inclusion.

A 19-member search team including faculty, staff, students, deans, alumni and donors from around Colorado this month sent the nine-member, publicly elected board of regents a list of at least five “highly qualified candidates,” according to a news release from earlier this month.

The board hired Storbeck Search, a national recruiting firm, to help with its search for the new president, the release said. Hundreds of people expressed interest in the job, and Storbeck presented the search committee with 39 candidates: 13 women, 26 men. Of that total, 13 of the candidates were part of Black, indigenous and people of color groups. The candidates were from 20 states, including Washington, D.C., as well as various countries.

During the process, the board interviewed 10 candidates from seven states, the release said. There were seven women and three men — two candidates were from the BIPOC groups.

The presidential finalists will be invited to visit each of the four campuses and the system office over the next two weeks to answer questions at open forums, the release said. They will also meet with leadership teams, governance groups and community stakeholders. Members of the CU community will have an opportunity to provide feedback.

“Our goal throughout has been to find a great leader for the university,” the letter said. “We also know it was critical to engage our diverse community early in the process. Our commitment began with holding listening sessions with more than 40 stakeholder groups and seeking written comments to gather input.”