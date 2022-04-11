 Skip to content

Monday, April 11th 2022

CU Buffs’ Mya Hollingshed selected No. 8 overall in WNBA Draft

University of Colorado Boulder’s Mya Hollingshed poses for a team photo with her mother, Dr. Modeane Walker, after the Oregon State game in Boulder on February 26, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Colorado’s Mya Hollingshed made history on Monday night.

Selected No. 8 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces, Hollingshed became the first CU women’s player ever taken in the first round of a professional draft.

Hollingshed is just the sixth player from CU drafted into the WNBA and the first since Chucky Jeffery was a second-round pick (24th overall) in 2013.

The fifth-year senior forward was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 selection and earned All-American honorable mention the past two seasons. She led the Buffs with 14.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in her final collegiate season.

Hollingshed was the third Pac-12 player selected on Monday, following Oregon’s Nyara Sabally (No. 5, New York) and Stanford’s Lexie Hull (No. 6, Indiana).

In its history, CU has had 11 players drafted professionally, including six to the WNBA and five to the ABL in the late 1990s.

This story will be updated.

